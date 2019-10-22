Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $30.50 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.44, but opened at $29.80. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Kennametal shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 143,960 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 57.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 81,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 54,154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 514.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after buying an additional 562,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

