Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Position Trimmed by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kelso Technologies were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelso Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 88,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Kelso Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kelso Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

