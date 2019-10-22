Kellogg (K) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Kellogg to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Kellogg has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.85-3.89 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $6,322,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,665,000 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

