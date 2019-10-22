Kcash (KCASH) Market Cap Reaches $2.97 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $905,556.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

