Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Set at $158.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KSU. Cowen raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities lowered Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Shares of KSU opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,938,000 after purchasing an additional 437,666 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 132.9% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 433,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $41,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

