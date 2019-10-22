Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $154.00 at Seaport Global Securities

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target boosted by Seaport Global Securities from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities downgraded Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Shares of KSU opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

In related news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,938,000 after buying an additional 437,666 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 433,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,500,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

