KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $88.87. 5,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $4,012,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $178,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

