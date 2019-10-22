Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on November 15th

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Shares of KALU stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.99.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on KALU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.
