Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on November 15th

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.99.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $3,153,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KALU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

