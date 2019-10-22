Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JE. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday. CIBC raised Just Energy Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. 13,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market cap of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.22. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 325.10%. The company had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Just Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 172.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.