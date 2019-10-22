Just Eat’s (JE) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Just Eat to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 805 ($10.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 830 ($10.85) price objective on Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 797.39 ($10.42).

Get Just Eat alerts:

JE opened at GBX 738.40 ($9.65) on Monday. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 672.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 679.65.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.