Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of JNCE opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 62.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

