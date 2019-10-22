John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth about $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 126.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Metlife Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,467 shares of company stock valued at $164,216. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of USCR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,819. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $907.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.35.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

