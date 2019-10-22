Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Longbow Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

