Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ryerson Holding Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Ryerson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of RYI opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $313.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.