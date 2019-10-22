JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.94 ($32.49).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €23.48 ($27.30) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.26.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.