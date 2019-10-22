Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) is Investors Research Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for about 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1,804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. 34,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,249. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 9,723 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $352,167.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,615,104.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,823 shares of company stock worth $5,197,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

