Iungo (ING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,492.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. Iungo has a market capitalization of $89,492.00 and $1,561.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00040698 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.89 or 0.06010543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00045191 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.