ITT Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 149.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

