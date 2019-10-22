iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 351.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,708,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,630,000 after acquiring an additional 162,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,769,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,098,000 after acquiring an additional 92,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after acquiring an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

