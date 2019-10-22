iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,565. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

