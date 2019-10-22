iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,079 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 366,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

