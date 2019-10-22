iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.43. 1,163,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,706,859. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

