iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

IJR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

