iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 640,120 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 386,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,627,000 after acquiring an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,824 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.67. 375,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,915. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $198.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.78.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

