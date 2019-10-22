iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $301.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.98.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.