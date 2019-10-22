iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 237.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,902. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

