iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 9.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. 19,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

