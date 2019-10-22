IRISnet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.94 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $4.94 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,087,144 coins and its circulating supply is 405,645,432 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

