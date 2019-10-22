Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Iridium Communications stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -173.07 and a beta of 2.07. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
