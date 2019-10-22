Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -173.07 and a beta of 2.07. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $30.50 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.