Iowa State Bank Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,787.48 target price (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,240.04.

AMZN opened at $1,785.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $883.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,773.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,846.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

