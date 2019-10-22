IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.27

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. IOTA has a market cap of $761.25 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00260208 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, Coinone, Cobinhood, FCoin, Gate.io, Binance, Exrates, Ovis and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.