Investors Research Corp Takes $501,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $154.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5437 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

