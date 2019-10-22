Investors Research Corp Sells 1,700 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Regis comprises about 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Regis were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko acquired 6,500 shares of Regis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,585.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

RGS traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. 11,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $752.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $248.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

