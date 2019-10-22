Investors Research Corp Sells 125 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,441,000 after purchasing an additional 377,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,510,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,865,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 138,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 130,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,427. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.24.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

