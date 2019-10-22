Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 83,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 67,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 247,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.18.

RCI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 63,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

