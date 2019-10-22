Investors Research Corp Grows Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 3,344.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,825 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 281,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 186,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

