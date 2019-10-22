Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2019 – Mustang Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

10/16/2019 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

10/15/2019 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

10/2/2019 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/25/2019 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2019 – Mustang Bio was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Get Mustang Bio Inc alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 937,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 449,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.