Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 39.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 13.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 297,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 91.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

