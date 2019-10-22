Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 306,988 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,616,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,880 shares of company stock worth $338,088. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNR. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.63. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.