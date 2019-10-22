Invesco Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 908,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $457.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 193.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

