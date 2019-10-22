Invesco Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 384.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

