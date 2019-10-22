Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4719 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

