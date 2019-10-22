Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.94, 1,662 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 20,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco China Real Estate ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $974,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Guggenheim China Real Estate ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures and monitors the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) deriving their revenues from real estate development, management and/or ownership of property in the People’s Republic of China or the Special Administrative Regions of China, which are Hong Kong and Macau.

