Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Raised by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1,257.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,931. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0498 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

