Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0441 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

