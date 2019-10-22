Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given a $620.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $583.00.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $562.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.10 and a 200 day moving average of $517.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total transaction of $65,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,636 shares of company stock worth $10,879,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 3,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

