Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $262.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.10. Intuit has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total value of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,872,000 after buying an additional 85,998 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,862,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.