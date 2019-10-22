Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,962,505.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,224.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

