Internet of People Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Internet of People has a market cap of $170,407.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Fatbtc, BiteBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Bittrex, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

