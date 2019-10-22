International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $907.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $102,765.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,473,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,809,804,000 after purchasing an additional 176,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,843,000 after acquiring an additional 129,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,534,000 after acquiring an additional 512,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,403,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 148,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.65. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

